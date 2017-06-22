Stacked Video: An Epic Cookie Custard

FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

FWx’s favorite comfort food creator, Dennis Prescott, has filled our pages with high-piled sandwiches, and beautiful burgers. Now he’s bringing his food porn to another level and taking us inside his kitchen. In this edition of Stacked Video he indulges our collective sweet tooth with his salted caramel cookie custard.

You can find more of his indulgent desserts, including his mind-blowing ice cream sandwiches here.

