Stacked Hawaiian Burgers Are the Cure for Your Winter Blues

Dennis Prescott
June 22, 2017

In the frigid dead of winter, we all crave a sunshine heavy, snow-free vacation. If you're not lucky enough to escape to a white sandy beach in the near future, cure your Aloha blues with a Hawaiian Burger. It tastes just like a sunny island beach vacation. 

Hawaiian Burgers with Teriyaki Mayo 

Makes 4 double or 8 single burgers 

  • 1 tablespoon butter 
  • 1 pound ground chuck
  • 1 pound ground sirloin 
  • 8 slices Swiss cheese
  • 1 10-ounce can sliced pineapple 
  • 100 grams sliced black forest ham 
  • 1/2 cup mayo 
  • 3 + 2 tablespoons prepared teriyaki sauce, divided
  • 1 teaspoon sriracha hot sauce 
  • 4 burger buns 
  • 1 cup lettuce 
  • Salt & pepper

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. 

Drain the pineapple slices and transfer them to a bowl. Add 3 tablespoons of teriyaki sauce to the pineapple and let them marinate together for 10 minutes. 

In a small bowl, combine the mayo, sriracha, and 2 tablespoons of teriyaki sauce, and stir together. Set aside. 

Combine the ground chuck and sirloin in a large bowl, and form them into eight 1/4 pound burger patties, slightly larger than the width of the buns. Season both sides of each patty with salt & pepper. 

Heat a large pan over medium-high heat, and melt 1 tablespoon of butter. Working in batches, fry the burgers for 3 - 4 minutes per side, until cooked through. Place the burgers on a baking tray, Top each with a slice of Swiss cheese, and transfer to the preheated oven for to melt (5 minutes). 

Heat a griddle pan (or skillet) over medium-high heat, and fry the pineapple for 1 1/2 - 2 minutes per side, until slightly charred. 

Build the burgers with 1 tablespoon teriyaki mayo, a burger stack, ham, 2 pineapple slices, & top with fresh lettuce. 

