Stacked Hawaiian Burgers Are the Cure for Your Winter Blues

In the frigid dead of winter, we all crave a sunshine heavy, snow-free vacation. If you're not lucky enough to escape to a white sandy beach in the near future, cure your Aloha blues with a Hawaiian Burger. It tastes just like a sunny island beach vacation.
Hawaiian Burgers with Teriyaki Mayo
Makes 4 double or 8 single burgers
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 pound ground chuck
- 1 pound ground sirloin
- 8 slices Swiss cheese
- 1 10-ounce can sliced pineapple
- 100 grams sliced black forest ham
- 1/2 cup mayo
- 3 + 2 tablespoons prepared teriyaki sauce, divided
- 1 teaspoon sriracha hot sauce
- 4 burger buns
- 1 cup lettuce
- Salt & pepper
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Drain the pineapple slices and transfer them to a bowl. Add 3 tablespoons of teriyaki sauce to the pineapple and let them marinate together for 10 minutes.
In a small bowl, combine the mayo, sriracha, and 2 tablespoons of teriyaki sauce, and stir together. Set aside.
Combine the ground chuck and sirloin in a large bowl, and form them into eight 1/4 pound burger patties, slightly larger than the width of the buns. Season both sides of each patty with salt & pepper.
Heat a large pan over medium-high heat, and melt 1 tablespoon of butter. Working in batches, fry the burgers for 3 - 4 minutes per side, until cooked through. Place the burgers on a baking tray, Top each with a slice of Swiss cheese, and transfer to the preheated oven for to melt (5 minutes).
Heat a griddle pan (or skillet) over medium-high heat, and fry the pineapple for 1 1/2 - 2 minutes per side, until slightly charred.
Build the burgers with 1 tablespoon teriyaki mayo, a burger stack, ham, 2 pineapple slices, & top with fresh lettuce.
