Sriracha Ketchup Finally Exists, and We Are Surprised It Took This Long

Ketchup has long been the king of condiments. Mustard barely clings to its table space in the No. 2 spot. Recently, however, Sriracha has taken the reins. The Asian chile sauce seems to be everywhere: chips, beer, even candy canes. Now, none other than the mighty Heinz has decided to put its arm around Sriracha, releasing “Heinz Ketchup Blended with Sriracha Flavor.”

According to Heinz, this new creation is an “exciting twist on a classic [that] maintains the recognizable taste and consistency of America’s Favorite Ketchup, with an added kick from spicy chile pepper and garlic flavors.” It’s already out on store shelves now, preparing to be slathered on, I’m guessing, pretty much every food known to man.

“Heinz Tomato Ketchup has been a mainstay in national celebrations for generations, inspiring unique, happy memories associated with the iconic brand,” Brand Manager Joseph Giallanella said in a statement. “This latest launch continues in this 140-year tradition.”

Yes, 140 years at the top, but possibly feeling just a bit more pressure as of late.

