Soon You Can Design and 3-D Print Your Own Gummy Candies Online

Despite all the talk surrounding 3-D printers, for most of us, the technology hasn’t reached our homes. But, no need to worry. Coming soon, you’ll be able to print your own gummy candies via the Internet and have them shipped direct to your door. It’s all the glamour of 3-D printed food with all the convenience of lazily sitting in front of your computer!

According to the LA Times, the service is being launched by Magic Candy Factory, a Berlin-based company that has a partnership with US printers. When the service launches in January, customers will be able to design their own 3-D gummies via Magic Candy Factory’s website by choosing from a variety of shapes and flavors, pay the $5 to $10 per piece price (depending on the size) online, and have the candies shipped wherever they want. Plus, the candies are vegan, if that happens to be your candy preference.

But what’s the fun of 3-D printing candy without the printer? Magic Candy Factory has got that covered, as well. When your candy is shipped, you’ll also be sent a time-lapse video of the making your personalized gummy to see the whole futuristic process behind your candy.

If you’ve been looking for a way to technologically engage your sweet tooth, I don’t think it gets much better than this.

