Someone Has Finally Taste Tested 3-D Printed Food

When it comes to kitchen technology, few ideas are hotter than 3-D printed food. The concept has been touted for everything from the future of cooking fresh meals at home to a solution for horrible airplane options.

But all the tech gadgetry in the world means nothing if the results don’t actually taste good—3-D printed or not, it all ends up in our mouths.

So, although sellers of these futuristic wares have been more than happy to tell us how awesome food from a printer can be, we took special interest in seeing this piece from the Wall Street Journal, where their Personal Technology columnist Geoffery A. Fowler actually taste-tested a few “computer-generated foods” (as he called them) at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. In the video above, he was also surprisingly quick to say that what he ate was “much more appetizing than it sounds.”

So what did he try? He described an XYZ Printing Butter Cookie with its “hints of vanilla and buttermilk and a pronounced note of coconut” as “not bad.” CocoJet Milk Chocolate—candies that were printed into all sorts of crazy 3-D shapes—got the nod as a “delicious fudge.” Lastly, Fowler tried ChefJet Tart Blackberry Candy, a concoction he called “very Willy Wonka,” for being a “thin-walled, almost crisp candy [that] instantly breaks apart in the mouth and transforms into something akin to crushed-up Smarties,” before moments later acquiring “a gummy-bear-like texture.”

Fowler said everything he tried was good enough that he wanted more. So maybe there’s reason not to be skeptical of what kinds of meals might come out of a printer—though we still have a long way to go from printed cookies to a printed pepperoni pizza. Even Fowler said, “Don’t clear counter space in your kitchen for a 3-D printer just yet.” The tech, even with one model claiming to cost only $500, still has a way to go before it’s really affordable enough to be in our homes.

Check out the video:

