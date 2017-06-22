Pile Your Summer Burgers High with Smoked Meat

© Dennis Prescott
Dennis Prescott
June 22, 2017

This is a coming together of two of my favorite dishes, from two of my favorite cities. Montreal-style smoked meat with a New York-style Reuben's dressing & sauerkraut. And because it’s the summer time a burger has to be involved.

Smoked Meat Reuben Burger 

Makes 4 

Ingredients

For Burgers

  • 2 pounds ground chuck
  • 1 tablespoon butter 
  • 1 cup sauerkraut 
  • 1 cup mixed greens
  • 7 ounces Montreal style smoked meat
  • 8 slices Swiss cheese
  • 4 brioche buns

For Sauce

  • 1/2 cup mayo 
  • 2 tablespoons ketchup 
  • 2 tablespoons sweet relish 
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon horseradish, bottled
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika
  • salt and pepper

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. 

In a bowl, combine your mayo, ketchup, lemon juice, Worcestershire, horseradish, and paprika. Season with salt and pepper. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the fridge. 

Divide your ground beef into 8 equal portions, and shape into patties that are just larger than your burger buns. Place a thumbprint in the center of your patties to help stop them shrinking. 

Heat a large pan over medium-high. When hot, drop in your butter and let it melt. Working in batches, fry your burgers for 3 - 4 minutes per side until cooked through.

Working on a baking tray, place a slice of Swiss cheese on top of each burger, and stack them into four double cheeseburgers. Divide your smoked meat into 4 equal portions, and place on top of each burger. 

Transfer the tray to your oven and allow the cheese to melt (4 - 5 minutes). 

Assemble your burgers with 2 tablespoons of sauce, a burger stack, and 1/4 cup of sauerkraut. Serve with pickles on the side.  

