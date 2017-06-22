Pile Your Summer Burgers High with Smoked Meat

This is a coming together of two of my favorite dishes, from two of my favorite cities. Montreal-style smoked meat with a New York-style Reuben's dressing & sauerkraut. And because it’s the summer time a burger has to be involved.
Smoked Meat Reuben Burger
Makes 4
Ingredients
For Burgers
- 2 pounds ground chuck
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 cup sauerkraut
- 1 cup mixed greens
- 7 ounces Montreal style smoked meat
- 8 slices Swiss cheese
- 4 brioche buns
For Sauce
- 1/2 cup mayo
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 2 tablespoons sweet relish
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon horseradish, bottled
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- salt and pepper
Instructions
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
In a bowl, combine your mayo, ketchup, lemon juice, Worcestershire, horseradish, and paprika. Season with salt and pepper. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the fridge.
Divide your ground beef into 8 equal portions, and shape into patties that are just larger than your burger buns. Place a thumbprint in the center of your patties to help stop them shrinking.
Heat a large pan over medium-high. When hot, drop in your butter and let it melt. Working in batches, fry your burgers for 3 - 4 minutes per side until cooked through.
Working on a baking tray, place a slice of Swiss cheese on top of each burger, and stack them into four double cheeseburgers. Divide your smoked meat into 4 equal portions, and place on top of each burger.
Transfer the tray to your oven and allow the cheese to melt (4 - 5 minutes).
Assemble your burgers with 2 tablespoons of sauce, a burger stack, and 1/4 cup of sauerkraut. Serve with pickles on the side.
Related: Add an Egg to a Juicy Lucy Burger and It Becomes Life Altering
Burgers Done Right the Down Under Way
Lobster Breakfast Tacos Will Change How You Brunch Forever