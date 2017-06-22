Pile Your Summer Burgers High with Smoked Meat

This is a coming together of two of my favorite dishes, from two of my favorite cities. Montreal-style smoked meat with a New York-style Reuben's dressing & sauerkraut. And because it’s the summer time a burger has to be involved.

Smoked Meat Reuben Burger

Makes 4

Ingredients

For Burgers

2 pounds ground chuck

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup sauerkraut

1 cup mixed greens

7 ounces Montreal style smoked meat

8 slices Swiss cheese

4 brioche buns

For Sauce

1/2 cup mayo

2 tablespoons ketchup

2 tablespoons sweet relish

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon horseradish, bottled

1/4 teaspoon paprika

salt and pepper

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

In a bowl, combine your mayo, ketchup, lemon juice, Worcestershire, horseradish, and paprika. Season with salt and pepper. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the fridge.

Divide your ground beef into 8 equal portions, and shape into patties that are just larger than your burger buns. Place a thumbprint in the center of your patties to help stop them shrinking.

Heat a large pan over medium-high. When hot, drop in your butter and let it melt. Working in batches, fry your burgers for 3 - 4 minutes per side until cooked through.

Working on a baking tray, place a slice of Swiss cheese on top of each burger, and stack them into four double cheeseburgers. Divide your smoked meat into 4 equal portions, and place on top of each burger.

Transfer the tray to your oven and allow the cheese to melt (4 - 5 minutes).

Assemble your burgers with 2 tablespoons of sauce, a burger stack, and 1/4 cup of sauerkraut. Serve with pickles on the side.

