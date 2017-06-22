Smoked Fish Meets Pork Sausage for an All-in-One Brunch

Where: Flinders Lane; East Village, NYC

What: Chef Chris Rendell, an Adelaide native, has a knack for pulling together flavors from across the globe at his modern Australian restaurant. So it’s not surprising that he does the same at brunch. The must-order for a solid morning meal is the smoked Tasmanian sea trout—with a crisp potato pancake that’s made with Chinese pork sausage. Add a poached egg and some mustard and you’ve got a cross-cultural but indisputably awesome brunch.

Homesick Aussies can add an order of toast and Vegemite—comfort food for them, but perhaps terrifying for the rest of us.

Wash It Down with: Start with a flat white, Australia’s espresso drink of choice, before moving on to a Spiced Greyhound, a refreshing tequila-grapefruit drink with a little hit of chile.

Related: Bagels and Fish are a Marriage Made in New York

Talde's Sausage, Egg and Cheese Fried Rice

The Luther Shows Why Chicken and Doughnuts Do Mix