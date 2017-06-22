Smoked Egg Yolk: The Secret to the Best Mayo Ever

FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

FWx Labs is our division devoted to testing the highest–tech cooking gear, exploring the geekiest food concepts and answering this age-old question: Can you smoke it? 

Justin Devillier, a three–time James Beard Award finalist and Top Chef contestant, has the answer when it comes to mayo. At his La Petite Grocery, where he riffs on classic New Orleans ingredients like turtle Bolognese and blue crab beignets, Devillier cold-smokes egg yolks to use as the base for a creamy aioli.

Watch the video above to see his complete technique.

