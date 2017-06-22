Skip the Street Meat with This Classy Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

Of all the street food in the world, Chicken Shawarma has my heart. Crazy delicious, and packed with flavor.

Here's my quick and easy twist on this street eats classic. Healthier, homemade, and no questionable mystery meat involved.

Chicken Shawarma Sandwiches with Garlic Sauce

Makes 4 10-inch sandwiches

For the Chicken:

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon sea salt

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoons lemon zest

4 cloves of garlic, grated

1 red onion, sliced into half moons

For the Salad:

1 1/2 cup parsley

2/3 cup english cucumber, diced

2/3 cup plum tomatoes, diced

1 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon cumin

pinch of salt

For the Garlic Sauce:

1 cup sunflower oil

1/3 cup lemon juice

8 cloves of garlic

1 egg white

1 teaspoon sea salt

For Assembly:

4 10 inch sub rolls

4 tablespoons hummus

1/2 cup feta cheese

Combine all paprika, cumin, black pepper, cayenne, sea salt, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic and red onion, along with your chicken in a freezer bag, and place in the fridge overnight to soak in all that deliciousness.

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Put the chicken, along with its marinade into a baking dish and bake for 30 - 35 minutes, until cooked through.

While the chicken is cooking make your salad and garlic sauce.

Combine all of your garlic sauce ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth and thickened. Pour into a bowl, cover, and set aside. Combine all of your salad ingredients in a bowl, and give it a toss to get all of those flavors combined.

Slice your cooked chicken into 1/4 inch pieces, and mix together with the onions and any remaining juices on the bottom of the pan.

