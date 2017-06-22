This Site Wants to Make Sure You Eat Perfectly on Your Next Vacation

You love to eat. You love to travel. You spend hours online inquiring about where to grab the best cup of coffee, a killer margarita pizza or the best piece of sushi. Your itinerary is based on meals. Everything else is an afterthought.

If that sounds like your travel M.O., a new website is aiming to take the legwork out of planning your next food-focused adventure. Set to launch in the spring, Bitesee won’t just clue you in on where to find best happy hour or late night snack, it will point you towards the best food tours, culinary festivals and even what cooking classes to take.

So why not just head to Yelp or TripAdvisor? Bitesee doesn’t plan to traffic in endless, anonymous (and sometimes angry) reviews. Instead it will curate content and day or week-long itineraries from professional writers and experts about their destinations.

The site is the brain child of veteran food writer and NYU Food Studies Adjunct Professor Kiri Tannenbaum, who, after helping launch Delish.com and working with the Food Network, saw a need for food/ travel-focused content. With her extensive travels and a network of freelance writers Tannenbaum wants to create a go-to guide for hungry travelers. To help jumpstart the site she has launched a Kickstarter campaign, which, as of this writing has raised almost $19,000 of its $30,000 goal. Funds will go to the network of contributors, design of the site and “ensuring that interns are fed”.

According to Tannenbaum "The site will serve as a compass for those looking to build their entire trip around food. It's not just about a list of bars to hit; we know these passionate food lovers are going to destinations with a desire to get deeper than that."

Check out the full campaign:

