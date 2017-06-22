This Single Plant Can Grow Eggplants and Potatoes

Interested in trying your hand at growing vegetables, but can’t make up your mind where to start? Maybe give the soon-to-be-released “Egg & Chips” plant a try: It grows two vegetables in one.

The latest crazy release from the longstanding British seed and plant brand Thompson & Morgan, Egg & Chips is a unique creation that has eggplants fruiting from its green top and potatoes growing underground by the roots. It’s the long-awaited follow-up to the company’s Tomtato—the half tomato, half potato plant it debuted back in 2013.

For all you Neil Young types getting ready with your non-GMO pitchforks, Thompson & Morgan stresses that the Egg & Chips plant (hopefully the reason for the name is getting obvious as we go) is not at all genetically modified. It’s created using the more natural process of grafting. “The lower end of the potato plant, containing the tuber-producing roots, and the top section of the aubergine, which will bear fruit, are clipped together for about a week until the two parts naturally fuse together,” Kris Collin, the company’s communications officer, told Modern Farmer. Since both vegetables are scientifically under the same family, this strange grafting actually works when done properly.

Beyond simply looking cool, the hybrid plant produces about three or four eggplants and over four pounds of potatoes—all with an initial investment of about $21 for the plant. The only bad news is that Thompson & Morgan doesn’t ship them to the U.S., meaning you may want to consider moving to the UK. Added bonus: There, people will no longer make fun of you for calling eggplant “aubergine.”

Related: Welcome to Norderney, the Coolest German Island You've Never Heard of

The Farm of the Future Is Here and It's Vertical

9 Gorgeous Parks in Cities Around the World