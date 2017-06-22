Singer Grace Slick Donating Money She Made from Chick-fil-A Ad to LGBTQ Charity

Grace Slick – vocalist with seminal ‘60s psychedelia group Jefferson Airplane, ‘70s soft rock schlock-fest Jefferson Starship and ‘80s dentist office favorite Starship – famously told the world to “feed your head,” but for everyone who said experimenting with drugs will rot your brain, apparently the 77-year-old singer’s mind is still pretty sharp. She just pulled a fast one on fast food brand Chick-fil-A.

During The Grammy Awards, the chicken chain, which has come under fire by LGBTQ groups for its CEO’s previous comments denouncing gay marriage and donations to political organizations that support conversion therapy, debuted a new ad entitled “CowzVR Reality.” The spot prominently features the Slick-sung Starship song “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.” Honestly, the Albert Hammond and Diane Warren-penned chart-topper is so innocuous no one probably thought much of it. Its high-water mark was being chosen as the theme for the 1987 Andrew McCarthy vehicle Mannequin. But Slick says that when she was approached by an ad agency wanting to use the song, she took careful consideration after hearing which brand the commercial was for.

In an article written for Forbes entitled “Why I Decided To License Starship's Music To Chick-fil-A,” Slick breaks down her sneaky reason for authorizing use of her music to a company that goes against her personal views on gay rights:

Chick-fil-A pisses me off…. I firmly believe that men should be able to marry men, and women women. I am passionately against anyone who would try to suppress this basic human right. So my first thought when ‘Check’-fil-A came to me was, ‘F**k no!’ But then I decided, ‘F**k yes.’ So that was my voice you heard on the Chick-fil-A commercial during the Grammy Awards telecast. I am donating every dime that I make from that ad to Lambda Legal, the largest national legal organization working to advance the civil rights of LGBTQ people, and everyone living with HIV. Admittedly it’s not the millions that [Chick-fil-A philanthropic foundation] WinShape has given to organizations that define marriage as heterosexual. But instead of them replacing my song with someone else's and losing this opportunity to strike back at anti-LGBTQ forces, I decided to spend the cash in direct opposition to ‘Check’-fil-A’s causes – and to make a public example of them, too. We’re going to take some of their money, and pay it back.

Granted, Grace Slick is about as relevant to today’s music scene as the song “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.” But the ‘60s icon hopes her musical slight-of-hand might inspire younger artists as well. “I hope more musicians will think about the companies that they let use their songs; we can use our gifts to help stop the forces of bigotry,” she said, concluding her article. “Nothing’s gonna stop us now.”

Man, I must have missed something when I watched Mannequin!