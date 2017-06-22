This Simple Ramen Maker Is Pretty Much a ‘My First Ramen’ Kit

So this year, why not put your kids on a lucrative path toward being a ramen mogul by getting them what's being billed as the ramen version of an Easy Bake Oven?

The Mega House O-Uchi de Ramenya – which translates to the “Ramen Restaurant in Your Home” – is a simple, inexpensive (well, $53) tool that’s intended to allow kids to make ramen in the comfort of their own home. Simply follow an easy recipe of flours, water, salt and eggs; then pick one of three cutters to choose the size of your ramen noodles, and boom – you’re eating like a king… or a college student, depending on how you see ramen.

According to Rocket News 24, “Though this may be marketed as a kids’ toy, we think it’s a product that’ll really get adults excited too.” That said, the site doesn’t show off any of their own Mega House creations, so I’m a little skeptical about just how awesome the resulting ramen noodles may be. I don’t remember anyone ever cooking me up $10 cookies in an Easy Bake Oven.

Take a look:

