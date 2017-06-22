The Simple Beauty of a Perfect Steak Sandwich

There is a certain zen to mastering the art of the sandwich. Delicious yet easy to pull off, when done right it can leave you feeling like a star chef in your own kitchen. Here is my steak sandwich with a spicy herb mayo—best served with a beer in hand.

Steak Sandwich with Spicy Herbed Mayo

Makes 4 sandwiches

Spicy Mayo

1/2 cup mayo

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon chives, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh basil, finely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh-squeezed lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Sandwich

1 1/2 pounds rib eye steak

1 teaspoon olive oil

Salt

Pepper

1 tablespoon butter

1 sprig rosemary

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 large red onion, thinly sliced into half-moons

1 large red bell pepper, julienned

8 slices American cheese

1 cup iceberg lettuce, shredded

Four 9-inch sub rolls

Preheat oven to 350°.

In a small bowl, combine all of the spicy mayo ingredients. Mix together and place in the fridge for 20 minutes so the flavors marry.

Take the steak out of the fridge and warm for 20 minutes on the counter before grilling.

Heat a grill pan over medium-high. Rub 1 tablespoon of olive oil over the steak and season well with salt and pepper.

Grill the steak for 4 to 6 minutes per side, until medium-rare (or desired doneness). When flipping the steak, melt the butter in the pan along with the rosemary and crushed garlic clove and baste the steak while the second side is grilling.

While the steak is resting, toss red onions and peppers in the steak pan and grill for 2 to 3 minutes, until just softened and slightly charred.

Slice the steak into thin strips and distribute between the four rolls. Top the steak with the grilled veggies and 2 slices of cheese per sub. Place the subs on a baking tray and bake for 5 minutes, until the cheese has melted.

Spread 1 tablespoon of mayo on the top half of each sandwich and top with iceberg lettuce.

