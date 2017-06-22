Short Rib Fries Spell Doom For Your Hangover

Courtesy of TLT Food
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: TLT Food, California (multiple locations) 

What: Meat and fries will kill just about any hangover, but meat-topped fries are just a great idea, no matter your level of misery. At fast-casual spot TLT Food, the Short Rib Hash Fries tops a pile of frites with braised short rib, guac, pico de gallo, a spicy guajillo sauce, and an egg cooked sous-vide to a precise 62°C — perfectly runny, to make this pile of awesome even more indulgent. 

Wash it down with: Bottomless mimosas or “fully loaded” limeades, spiked with tequila.   

