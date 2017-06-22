The Shake & Out Burger: Two Favorites Come Together In Perfect Burger Harmony

For too long, East and West Coasters have had the best access to fast food excellence. Yes, I know Shake Shack and In-N-Out Burger are dabbling with locations in places like Texas, Chicago and Dubai, but these are New York and California institutions that remain out of the reach of many.

But distance shouldn't force us to wait for them to come to us. Here’s my recipe for the best of both worlds. Beef cooked In-N-Out style, Shake Shack-style sauce—a match made in burger heaven. The wait is over, friends.

The Shake & Out Burger

Makes 4 double cheeseburgers

4 potato rolls

8 slices American cheese

2 cups green leaf lettuce

1 1/4 pounds top-quality ground chuck

3/4 pound ground beef brisket

1 large tomato, sliced

1 1/2 cups red onion, finely diced

3 tablespoons yellow prepared mustard

2 tablespoons butter, divided

Salt and pepper

Special Burger Sauce

1/2 cup mayo

1 tablespoon ketchup

1 tablespoon yellow prepared mustard

1 tablespoon dill pickles, finely diced

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

Combine all sauce ingredients in a bowl, mix well and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes (or overnight).

In a saucepan over medium heat, melt 1 tablespoon butter. Add diced red onion and 1/2 teaspoon sea salt to the pan, cover and reduce heat to medium low. Cook for 30 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes, until nicely browned. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 350°.

In a large bowl, combine the ground chuck and brisket and mix well. Divide into 8 equal portions (1/4 pound each) and shape into patties slightly larger than the rolls. Season both sides with salt and pepper. Spread 1 teaspoon mustard over the top side of each patty.

In a large pan over medium-high heat, melt 1 tablespoon butter. Working in batches, fry the burgers mustard side down. While the bottom half is frying, spread another teaspoon of mustard over the top of the burgers. Flip and continue frying, about 2 1/2 minutes per side.

Place 1 slice of cheese on top of each patty and double them up and place them on the buns. Spread 2 tablespoons of red onion on top of each stack and place in the oven for 5 tp 6 minutes, until the cheese has melted.

Top burgers with a few leaves of lettuce, a slice of tomato and 1 tablespoon of sauce.

Related: The Best of Stacked

Your Cold Weather Arsenal: The Poutine Cheeseburger

Lobster Breakfast Tacos That Will Change How You Brunch Forever