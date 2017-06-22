Shake Off That Hangover With Shakshuka

Where: The Back Room at One57, located within the Park Hyatt NY

What: Shakshuka really deserves more attention than it gets from America's brunching world. A popular dish in parts of North Africa and the Middle East, it's a richly spiced tomato stew with eggs cooked right in there: comfort food if ever we saw it. At The Back Room, they upgrade the shakshuka with spicy merguez sausage and serve it with ciabatta crisps—exactly what you need to scoop up the satisfying, yolk-y goodness.

Wash it down with: The intriguing, bubbly "Catalan Spice," a Rosé Cava cocktail with tequila, chili liqueur, lemon juice, agave, blueberries, and a sprig of rosemary.

