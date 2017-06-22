A Seussian Brunch Comes to Life: Green Eggs Sans Ham

© Katie Burton
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: King Bee, New York City

What: Green eggs have gone from book to TV show and now to actual brunch dish at this new Acadian-inspired East Village restaurant. Vegetarian gumbo z'herbes—made with all sorts of seasonal greens, then smoked to give it a bit of ham-like flavor—is the base for this dish with two baked eggs, herbed breadcrumbs and an oyster on top because, well, who doesn't want an oyster on top?

Wash it down with: The Catskill Michelada, with Sicilian tomato juice and Barrier Kölsch.

Related: The Hangover Cure of Austrian Royalty 
Best Hangover Cures in the U.S. 
Egg Breakfast Recipes 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up