See a Drawing of the Chocolate Bar Bomb Nazis Designed to Assassinate Winston Churchill

World War II ended over 70 years ago, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still insane plans left to uncover.

The BBC recently obtained and published a series of lost drawings from the 1940s, hand-drawn by Laurence Fish, a skilled draftsman who worked with the counter-sabotage unit of the British Security Service. One of these detailed sketches is of a chocolate bar bomb, rumored to be designed as a way to assassinate Winston Churchill by the Nazis—though the BBC reports that “how it was supposed to reach him, and how the Germans might ensure that it was Churchill himself who tried to break off a slab, rather than a member of his family or his staff, isn't clear.”

The drawings, commissioned by Victor Rothschild, one of the few members of the small counter-sabotage unit, were intended to explain the different disguised and booby-trapped devices that his group was finding so that anyone who came across them would hopefully be able to defuse the bombs. That implies that this chocolate bar bomb actually existed (or at least someone was pretty certain that it might).

© BBC/Antony Thompson/TWN

Fish’s work recently came to light again a few weeks ago when members of Rothschild’s family found the drawings when cleaning out their house. Though reports of the chocolate bar bomb had existed, it’s speculated the actual drawing hadn’t been seen since probably 1943. Turns out Rothschild was damn good at hiding things. It’s almost like he was a member of some sort of elite security service or something.

