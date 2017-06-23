The Secrets of a 126-Year-Old Pastrami King

The foodie world loves to obsess over restaurant openings and closings. Where’s the next hot spot? What unappreciated gem just got shuttered? These are issues Katz’s Deli in New York City hasn’t had to worry about since 1888.

For 126 years, this mainstay of Manhattan’s Lower East Side has served pastrami sandwiches so iconic to NYC that regulars and tourists will probably keep the deli in business for decades to come. Public radio station WNYC recently sat down with Jake Dell, the fifth-generation owner of Katz’s Deli, who provided insight on their legendary smoked meat and the restaurant as a whole.

A few of the eye-popping numbers in the video: Katz’s goes through 15,000 pounds of pastrami week and can serve up to 4,000 people a day.

In our world of constant culinary one-upmanship, this video is a reminder that occasionally tradition still trumps trends.

Related: Sandwiches Across America

Finding a Pastrami Oasis in the Desert

A New York Brought a NYC Deli to Berlin