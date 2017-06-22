The Secret to Reheating Leftover Rice (So It Doesn’t Suck)

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.

Leftover stir-fry = heaven. Leftover rice = gross. Right? Wrong. Follow these simple steps for reheating rice so that it tastes freshly made — even two days later.

Step 1: When you first make rice, portion out what you’ll be eating right away and put the remainder in a zip-toc bag while it’s still warm.

Step 2: Seal the bag up tight and stick it in the fridge.

Step 3: When you’re ready to reheat, pop the bag in the microwave for one minute. This creates a steaming effect that should fluff the rice right up to its original sticky state.

Step 4: Pass the soy sauce.

