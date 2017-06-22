Secret Chinese Delivery is LA's New Food Obsession

Secret Chinese Delivery aims to be the mystery box of ordering out. The creators refuse to reveal either chef or location. And in a world consumed by chef fandom, this concept of having no idea who is preparing your food is creating some excitement.  

Only available online for delivery Friday through Monday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (which suggests the maker has another full-time job), Secret Chinese promises that all food is prepared in a facility with “an ‘A’ rating,” although they are “striving for an authentic  ‘C.’” The menu offers Chinese takeout classics with chef-y tweaks. Instead of beef and broccoli, try short ribs with Broccolini. The produce is also organic and the meat free range, so similarities to a dingy late-night spot are admittedly minimal. Secrecy, meanwhile, is a gimmick they take seriously. Even though it is less than a week old, Secret Chinese Delivery has already created an aura of speakeasy cool around a carton of lo mien. (via Squidink from the LA Weekly

