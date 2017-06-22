This Seafood Sausage Sandwich Will Change Your Mind About Fish for Breakfast

Courtesy of Oceana
Farrah Shaikh
June 22, 2017

Where: Oceana, NYC

What it is: Seafood may not be the first thing you crave when feeling the physical ramifications from last nights' debauchery. But take the highest quality seafood (fresh halibut blended with house smoked salmon), blend with dill, chives and parsley and seafood sausage will change your mind.  The housemade sausage at Oceana is layered with a fried egg and gooey swiss cheese all between super buttery, housemade toasted brioche.  The combination will kick that deli fried egg sandwich (and your hangover) into the ocean.

Wash it down with: Take Bar Manager Dan McLaughlin's recommendation and sip on a spicy, citrusy Michelada.

Related: Sandwiches Across America 
FWx Presents: 50 Shades of Kale Starring the Meatball Shop 
Evil Geniuses Have Put Pierogies in a Sandwich

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up