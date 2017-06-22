Seafood and Breakfast Burritos Are Actually a Perfect Match

Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Seamore’s, NYC

What: Sure, a greasy burrito will cure a hangover. But what if you want something to soak up that alcohol that’s a little more refined come brunch time? Manhattan seafood restaurant Seamore’s has you covered with their own breakfast burrito, starring spicy squid along with white bean puree, chorizo, a sweet potato hash, kale, and scrambled eggs.

Wash it down with: A Mezcal Bloody Mary is just the drink to pair with a spicy burrito.  

