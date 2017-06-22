Scientists Can Now Unboil an Egg in a Matter of Minutes

© Phoebe Lapine
Oh, you wanted those eggs over easy, not over hard? Just send them back to the kitchen for a quick re-liquefying. Okay, that idea is a little extreme, but scientists are proving that altering the state of an egg may be less one-directional than we think.

Chemists from the University of California, Irvine, have teamed with Australian researchers to create a process that can “unboil” egg whites—essentially turning the solid back into a liquid—in just a matter of minutes.

It is a two-step process. First, scientists added a urea substance, which liquefied the white. And to answer your questions: Yes, urea is found in urine, and no, scientists are not peeing in the eggs. Urea is very easy to create artificially. After adding the urea, scientists placed the eggs in a vortex fluid device, which puts stress on the proteins in the egg white to untangle them and return them to their original state.

Since most of us don’t keep a vortex fluid device in our kitchens, the process isn’t really applicable for home cooking. And at this point you wouldn’t want to anyway, since the re-liquefied eggs haven’t been cleared to eat.

But if you really, really want to be able to unboil eggs at home, you could always fire up a vortex fluid device Indiegogo campaign. If we raise, like, $1.3 million, I’m sure we could make it happen.

