Scientists Figure Out How to Stream Netflix Through Pork Loin

Next time you get in an argument with your service provider over slow internet speeds, let them know that you could literally get faster wireless service through a pork tenderloin. And when you say literally, you don’t mean figuratively.

A group of researchers at the University of Illinois demonstrated that they could transmit a wireless signal described as strong enough to “stream Netflix” through two types of meat, pork tenderloin and beef liver. However, the project – nicknamed “meat-comms” – isn’t intended to bring actual TV shows to your TV dinners. Instead, the scientists are looking for a better way to communicate with medical devices implanted in the human body.

Currently, radio signals are the most common way such devices can relay information about your body to the outside world, but since radio waves have limitations as far as how much information they can effectively communicate, Andrew Singer and his team began testing whether an ultrasonic system might be feasible. But instead of testing it on the human body, they tried the next best thing: meats. The results were speeds 1,000 times faster than existing medical implants. “You could stream Netflix through the pork loin,” Singer said.

However, at least one scientist was still skeptical about whether these results could be replicated in human tissues. “We don’t just have one organ in our body,” Akram Alomainy, a scientist not associated with the study, was quoted as saying by New Scientist. “A liver has different properties from the kidney or the stomach.”

Exactly. And, while you’re at it, try shooting Wi-Fi through a quiche or something for all the vegetarians out there! Or maybe I’m missing the point of this research.

