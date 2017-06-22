The Science Behind Nearly Doubling the Size of Your Chipotle Burrito

Searching for ways to get the most bang for your buck at Chipotle is certainly not a new phenomenon: Everyone from poor college kids to relentless overeaters has been providing their two cents on these “burrito hacks” for years now. But few have ever shed as much science on the concept as the website Apartment List just did, figuring out a surefire way to gain a significant 86 percent more burrito for free just with a few ordering techniques.

The San Francisco–based company’s intern breaks down the numbers throughout all the steps. First, go burrito bowl, he suggests: That alone will boost your haul by 15 percent. Of course, you should still ask for your free tortillas—two, actually. That bumps you up another 25 percent.

The biggest trick is to always ask for multiple types of rice, beans and meat. Though in theory you should end up with a 50-50 split, in Apartment List’s testing, they actually ended up with 93 percent more rice, 92 percent more beans and 54 percent more meat, meaning Chipotle employees were very liberal with their scooping.

Finally, don’t forget to ask for optional ingredients like fajita veggies and corn salsa.

After going through 35 burritos, the site found that their average “control burritos” weighed 17 ounces. When they strove for the maximum, using the techniques above, they ended up with a massive 31.6 ounce Chipotle beast.

While getting the most for your money is in everyone’s interest, consuming that much Chipotle in one sitting should really make you reconsider your priorities.

