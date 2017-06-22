Schmaltz Is the Secret Ingredient Your Brunch Needs

Where: The Red Cat, NYC
What: When it comes to cooking Jewish grandmothers are an unbelievable compendium of wonderful ideas, even for brunch. NYC’s Red Cat took a cue from bubbes everywhere and began cooking its fried eggs in Schmaltz. Using rendered chicken fat is almost like cooking with bacon drippings—it adds an extra salty, savory layer of flavor to everything it touches. And the panko-coated cheddar-potato pancake, brisket and maple jus that accompany the eggs make it quite the nosh.
Wash it down with: Something this heavy deserves a light, refreshing cocktail, like the "Midnight in Madrid," with pink peppercorn-infused gin, Meyer lemon, and lemongrass.
