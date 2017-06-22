Schmaltz Is the Secret Ingredient Your Brunch Needs

© The Red Cat
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: The Red Cat, NYC

What: When it comes to cooking Jewish grandmothers are an unbelievable compendium of wonderful ideas, even for brunch. NYC’s Red Cat took a cue from bubbes everywhere and began cooking its fried eggs in Schmaltz. Using rendered chicken fat is almost like cooking with bacon drippings­—it adds an extra salty, savory layer of flavor to everything it touches. And the panko-coated cheddar-potato pancake, brisket and maple jus that accompany the eggs make it quite the nosh.

Wash it down with: Something this heavy deserves a light, refreshing cocktail, like the "Midnight in Madrid," with pink peppercorn-infused gin, Meyer lemon, and lemongrass.

Related: Best Breakfast Sandwiches in the U.S. 
Best Hangover Cures in the U.S. 
Sandwiches Across America

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up