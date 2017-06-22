15 Satisfyingly Not-Sweet Pies to Keep You Warm and Full This Fall

This piece originally appeared on MyRecipes.

If I’m to trust my social media newsfeeds, two fall ingredients seem to be (unsurprisingly) running rampant across the Interwebs: apples and pumpkin. My timeline is filled with my loved one’s explorations of orchards and pumpkin patches, all so they can make the perfect pies throughout the season. Personally, I don’t quite understand the obsession. Once you’ve tasted one bite of those pies, you’ve pretty much tasted most all of them, right?

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not writing any of this to suggest that pecan, sweet potato, apple, pumpkin, and other sweet fillings shouldn’t be the key players of our fall dessert menus. Quite the opposite. I love the stuff and encourage you to add some of our best autumnal pies to your baking repertoire this season.

All of that said, just thinking about anything (besides pumpkin) tucked inside a flaky, tender, golden crust makes my mouth water. But more than anything, I’m hungry for heartier fillings with purpose. And that purpose is to keep me feeling warm, comforted, and most importantly, full during sweater-weather season.

I’m happy to plead the case for the pies that aren’t strictly relegated to the dessert table. Welcome to the wonderful world of savory pie-dom.

If the potential of eating pie at anytime (yes, that means breakfast, lunch, and dinner) doesn’t thrill you, well… I don’t know how to help you. But beyond being convenient and comforting casual mealtime solutions, these one-dish wonders are perfect for entertaining–be it for brunch, a large family dinner, or special holiday gatherings. There are savory pies to suit ever occasion and appetite, and it’s high time we give them the same sort of attention and affection that we give their sweet counterparts.

So satisfying and so unbelievably delicious, the proof is in the filling with these 15 savory pie recipes. Some are large enough to feed a crowd (or yourself for an entire week). Others, however, are small enough to fit inside the palm of your hand. Whatever the need, there’s (not-so-sweet) pie waiting to fill it. And when the temperatures start to drop (if they haven’t already) and you find yourself craving piping-hot and cozy comfort foods, you’ll be glad to have a selection of savory pies on deck that will hit the spot.

Related: Quick & Easy Freezable Soups and Stews

Our Best Meltworthy Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

One-Dish Weeknight Dinners