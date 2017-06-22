'Saved By the Bell' Pop-Up Will Tour the Country

If you thought the Saved by the Bell-inspired "Saved by the Max" restaurant only popping up in Chicago was totally bogus, there's good news! The dream hangout of every '90s kid will be touring the country after multiple extensions of it's run in the Windy City. Making the announcement is Mr. Belding, Dennis Haskins himself, who encourages superfans to submit their cities as possible stops at savedbythemax.com.

The Chicago location will run for one final semester from January through May with new menu items from Enente's Brian Fisher. Reservations are opening up on December 22nd for the next run, but before that they'll also be hosting New Year's Eve festivities. So anyone who fancies themselves the Zack, Kelly, Slater or Screech of their clique can follow Saved by the Max on Facebook and Twitter for further important anouncements. Go Bayside Tigers!