This Saved By The Bell Star Wants To Cook You Dinner

Nineties girls know that there’s no one cooler than Kelly Kapowski, a fact that was recently reaffirmed when the cast of Saved by the Bell visited Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, and soon you’ll get to know the woman behind the famous character a little better. Starting tonight, actress Tiffani Thiessen will welcome you into her home each week as part of her new dinner party-themed Cooking Channel show, Dinner at Tiffani’s.

So why did an actress like Thiessen decide to break into the cooking world? It’s simple: a love of food. “I love what food does for people,” Thiessen tells InStyle. “It can be nostalgic or a conversation piece, and it also allows us to take a moment away from our phones and just be together.” This desire to create moments of togetherness with family and friends over food became the premise of the show. Each week, Thiessen will invite over famous friends, such as Nathan Fillion, Lance Bass, and Ross Mathews, to hang out as she whips up delicious dishes. “We had a blast,” says Thiessen. “I really had a great time, and that’s kind of what this show is all about: good conversations, good stories, and good food.”

In tonight’s game night–themed first episode, Thiessen will be dishing up everything from Mushroom Leek and Prosciutto Pizza (recipe below) to Tuna Avocado Poke to dreamy cocktails like Meyer Lemon and Thyme Whiskey Sours—all things Thiessen loves to cook in real life, especially the pizza. “It’s probably one of my favorite things to make,” she shares. “Whether it’s just you making them or the entire party, it’s one of easiest things you can do for a dinner party.”

While it’s clear that Thiessen is never at a loss on what to serve while entertaining, we had to know: If Kelly Kapowski was hosting a dinner party, what would be on her menu? “You know Kelly to me is one of those girls that is just all ice cream sundaes and candy,” says Thiessen. “She’s always upbeat and lovely and sweet, so I always think bright colored food that has a 1950s feel.” Noted!

Scroll down to get Thiessen’s recipe for Mushroom Leek and Prosciutto Pizza and be sure to tune in to tonight’s premiere ofDinner at Tiffani’s at 10 p.m. ET on the Cooking Channel.

Mushroom, Leek and Prosciutto Pizza

Ingredients:

1 tbsp unsalted butter

1 large leek, white and light green parts only, sliced thin (about 2 cups)

2 cups sliced mushrooms

Salt and pepper

Flour, for dusting

1/2 pound prepared pizza dough

1 tbsp plus 2 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

3/4 cup grated Parmesan

4 to 6 very thin slices prosciutto

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to its highest setting (500°). Preheat a cast-iron grill pan to medium heat.

2. Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the leeks and saute until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the mushrooms and saute for another 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

3. Lightly flour a cutting board and roll out the pizza dough into an oval shape that will fit the grill pan. Coat the preheated grill pan with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Brush the dough with 2 tsp olive oil and place it, oiled-side down, on the grill pan—the dough will start to bubble as it cooks. Cook until grill marks form, 3 to 5 minutes; flip, and continue cooking on the reverse side until grill marks form and the dough has stiffened, about 3 minutes.

4. Remove the pizza to a baking sheet, top with the mushrooms-leek mixture and sprinkle with the cheese. Place in the oven and cook until the cheeses melts, 5 to 7 minutes depending on how hot your oven is.

5. Remove the pizza from the oven and add the prosciutto. Slice into small bites and serve.

Recipe courtesy of Tiffani Thiessen.

