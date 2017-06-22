Salvador Dalí Wrote an Erotic Cookbook That Costs $375

You probably know Salvador Dalí for his dripping clocks or his exquisitely pointy mustache, but did you know that, in 1973, Dalí penned and illustrated an erotic cookbook? The book, Les Diners de Gala, features overtly sexual illustrations and such chapters as Les cannibalismes de l’automne (the cannibalism of autumn), Les spoutniks astiqués d’asticots statistiques (the sputnik polished with statistical maggots), and Les entre-plats sodomisés (the sodomized between courses).

The preface of the book warns, "If you are a disciple of one of those calorie-counters who turn the joys of eating into a form of punishment, close this book at once; it is too lively, too aggressive, and far too impertinent for you." And sure enough, the ensuing text and art are full of decadent hedonism.

Beyond the illustrations and recipes, Dalí also uses this book to offer up his opinions on certain foods. For example, he expresses that he hates food with no definite form (a claim that's hard to take un-facetiously from the artist who's famous for taking apart the form of things); he cites spinach as an example, claiming that it's "shapeless, like liberty." He goes on: "The opposite of shapeless spinach, is armor. I love eating suits of arms, in fact I love all shell fish."

Despite the many aphrodisiacs featured in the cookbook, just attaining a copy of this rare masterpiece won't be enough to make the love of your life fall madly in love with you; most of the recipes call for highly specialized ingredients, such as conger eel and caul. Still, anyone can enjoy the 136 recipe illustrations and the 12 lone-standing lithographs, ranging from a toothbrush swan sprouting with lobsters to an indecipherable form cutting off its own testicles to a forest grown atop a turtle.

You can purchase one of the few copies of the book that are in existence starting at $375 on Amazon.

