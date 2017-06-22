Salty Foods Don’t Make You Thirstier, According to a New Study

So much for using those salty pretzels as an excuse to drink another beer. A new study shows that eating salty foods doesn’t necessarily increase thirst.

During a study by a research team at the University of Haifa in Israel, 58 participants ate one of three types of nuts—salty, sweet or unflavored —for 15 minutes. The groups were then monitored for two hours. Counter to popular belief, the scientists found no difference in consumption of “freely available water,” regardless of which type of nuts participants ate.

Researchers openly admitted in their paper, which was published in Appetite and sponsored by the Salt Institute, that “methodological concerns” mean that more research needs to be done, especially since the result was so unexpected. Specifically, since nuts were the only “vehicle for sodium,” the test should be replicated with other salty foods to prove that nuts weren’t the culprit. Additionally, people in the study were given an amount of salt “roughly equivalent to the sodium intake of a meal or a salted snack,” meaning that even saltier foods might produce a different result.

Still, based on what they found, the team did point to one immediate possible health ramification, saying the study suggests “that bar owners can reduce the sodium content of their tidbits without compromising their drink sales or customer health.” Yeah, bartenders, get us better tidbits!

Meanwhile, your excuse for that extra beer will just have to be, damn it, that you worked all day and you deserve it!

[h/t Food Navigator USA]

