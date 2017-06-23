S'Meaches: The Ultimate End-Of-Summer Mashup

Fire is such a wonderful, transformative thing. At first glance, singeing something as perfect as a ripe summer peach seems sacrilege, but then you taste it, and then you add a marshmallow because why the hell not. The burnt sugar with a hint of spice, the acid of the yellow peach against the saccharine marshmallow, it all works somehow and is my new campfire favorite. Smeaches. Smores + peaches. It’s a pretty obvious pun, so you probably didn’t need that explained, but whatever, smeaches it is. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

1 peach, sliced into 6-8 slices and halved horizontally

6-8 marshmallows

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

graham crackers

Mix the cayenne and sugar, and toss the peaches in it. Put a bottom half of a peach slice on a stick, add the marshmallow, then the other half of peach. Toast over a medium-low flame until caramelized and browned. Enjoy!

For more from food enthusiast and cookbook author Claire Thomas go to The Kitchy Kitchen.

