S'Meaches: The Ultimate End-Of-Summer Mashup

The Kitchy Kitchen
June 23, 2017

Fire is such a wonderful, transformative thing. At first glance, singeing something as perfect as a ripe summer peach seems sacrilege, but then you taste it, and then you add a marshmallow because why the hell not. The burnt sugar with a hint of spice, the acid of the yellow peach against the saccharine marshmallow, it all works somehow and is my new campfire favorite. Smeaches. Smores + peaches. It’s a pretty obvious pun, so you probably didn’t need that explained, but whatever, smeaches it is. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

  • 1 peach, sliced into 6-8 slices and halved horizontally
  • 6-8 marshmallows
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • graham crackers

Mix the cayenne and sugar, and toss the peaches in it. Put a bottom half of a peach slice on a stick, add the marshmallow, then the other half of peach. Toast over a medium-low flame until caramelized and browned. Enjoy!

For more from food enthusiast and cookbook author Claire Thomas go to The Kitchy Kitchen.

Related: The S'meach Cocktail
How to Make Smeaches Pie
Kitchy Hack: S'mores Three Ways

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up