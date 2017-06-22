This Buffalo wing dip is quick to throw together and perfect for the wing lover who doesn’t want to embarrass himself by licking his fingers during the game. Bring it with you and you'll be an immediate game day hero.

Buffalo Wing Dip

Chicken:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon lemon zest

Dip:

1 x 8-ounce block cream cheese, cubed

4 ounces blue cheese, crumbled

1 cup Monterey Jack cheese, grated

1 cup mozzarella cheese, grated

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup greek yoghurt

1 cup Frank's Hot Sauce

1 tablespoon ranch seasoning

1/2 cup green onions, sliced

Tortilla Chips, Celery, & extra blue cheese and green onions for serving

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Combine the lemon zest and spices in a small bowl, and stir together. Toss the chicken breasts in 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and sprinkle over the spice mixture. Bake in the preheated oven for 30 - 35 minutes, until the chicken shreds easily with 2 forks. Shred and set aside.

Mix together all of the dip ingredients and shredded chicken in the base of a large Dutch oven (or oven safe pot). Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Give the dip a good stir, ensuring that all the cheese has melted, and top with extra green onions and blue cheese.

Serve warm.

Related: Gear Up for the Playoffs with the Best 7-Layer Dip Ever

How Much Beer Costs at Every NFL Stadium

Sweet Snacks for Your Super Bowl Party