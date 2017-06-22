The Rock Continues to Prove that He's the King of Cheat Meals

AFP
Joey Skladany
June 22, 2017

If your New Year's resolution is to steer clear of binging on everything you ate around the holidays, you may want to avoid any future friendships with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. 

While The Hulk-in-human-form certainly boasts a ridiculously in-shape figure, he never shies away from feeding his muscles with the most delicious (and caloric) of dishes. 

Related: SCIENTISTS MAY HAVE DISCOVERED A WAY TO SUPPRESS BINGE EATING

Christmastime, obviously, was no exception for the self-described "Dwanta Claus" as the Baywatch movie actor posted a meal of eight slices of French toast topped with apple pie. 

We'd say that the concoction is shocking, but People's Sexiest Man Alive eats approximately 10 pounds of food a day. And that's nearly the weight of an average human head. 

To that we say "eat on, Dwayne." Especially if it yields these results: 

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up