Roasted Strawberries, an Ice Cream Sandwich's Best Friend

Nothing says summer like ice cream, and nothing says epic like a homemade ice cream sandwich. This recipes pairs roasted balsamic strawberries with classic vanilla ice cream and white chocolate chip cookies. A perfect chill for those warm summer days.

Roasted Balsamic Strawberry Ice Cream Sandwiches

Makes 6 sandwiches

Ingredients

For the ice cream

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 egg yolks

For the roasted strawberries

2 cups strawberries, hulled and quartered

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

For the cookies

1 stick butter, room temperature (½ cup)

¼ cup white sugar

½ cup brown sugar

1 egg, beaten

1 cup flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

2 cups white chocolate chips

Instructions

For ice cream

Prepare an ice bath.

Pour your milk, cream, vanilla, and sugar into a saucepan, stir well and warm over medium heat. When small bubbles start to form, and the sugar has dissolved, remove from the heat and set aside.

Place your egg yolks into a medium bowl, and whisk together for 2-3 minutes, until they're pale in color and frothy. While constantly whisking, add 6 tablespoons of the milk mixture a tablespoon at a time into your eggs to temper them. Add the rest of the mixture, and pour back into your saucepan. Heat over medium, and stir constantly until the custard coats the back of a wooden spoon (6 - 8 minutes). When thickened, immediately place over an ice bath. Let cool in the ice bath for 30 minutes. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

The next day:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Toss your hulled and quartered strawberries with the maple and balsamic vinegar, and roast for 10 minutes. Transfer the strawberries to a bowl and mash them together with a fork. Cool for 15 minutes.

Run your custard through an ice cream maker according to the manufacturer's instructions. As the ice cream begins to set, add your roasted strawberries to the mix.

Pour the chilled ice cream in a freezer safe container and freeze overnight.

For cookies

Preheat the oven to 375°.

In the bowl of a stand mixer cream together the butter and sugars. Add the egg and beat the mixture together into a smooth batter.

Sift the flour and baking soda into the batter and continue mixing until all of the dry ingredients are incorporated. Mix in the white chocolate chips.

On a parchment–lined baking sheet, arrange tablespoon-size balls of cookie dough a couple of inches apart, then freeze for about 10 minutes. (you should get 12 cookies all together).

Bake the chilled cookies for 10 to 12 minutes. They should seem slightly undercooked on top to get the amazingly chewy texture.

Cool entirely on a rack before making your ice cream sandwiches.

Assemble your ice cream sandwiches and enjoy.

Related: 5 Flawless Ice Cream Sandwiches that Will Ruin You for Cones

Yes, We Are Ready for the Funnel Cake Ice Cream Sandwich

The Beer Float Guide that Will Transform Your Summer Drinking