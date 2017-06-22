Ring in 2015 with the Best Breakfast Sandwiches

The only thing better than a sparkling Champagne cocktail on New Year's Eve? A breakfast sandwich capable of vanquishing the eight Champagne cocktails you actually ended up drinking.

While your regularly scheduled Sunday hangover might be content with a corner store egg-and-cheese, New Year's Day calls for something special. So even if eggs, cheese and cocktails for breakfast don't quite fit into your resolutions, cheat a little on Thursday morning with one of these brilliantly designed creations.

The filling: Egg and cheese are the only requirements when it comes to breakfast sandwiches, but we're fans of the chefs who take it a few steps further with smoked meats and creative condiments.

The bread: While a standard roll will do just fine, holiday-worthy sandwiches should get creative with a brioche roll or even a croissant.

Where to get the best:

Eggslut, Los Angeles. Its look-at-me name matches its look-at-me sandwiches, like the justifiably raved-about Fairfax: soft scrambled eggs, chives, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and Sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun.

Rural Society, Washington, DC. Recently opened by famed chef Jose Garces, this Argentine steakhouse in Washington, DC features a take on the Medialuna sandwich, with smoked ham, Fontina cheese and a fried egg piled atop a sweet croissant, served with smoky chile Merkén-spiced potatoes.

Eggshop, New York: Any egg sandwich from this downtown specialist is a good bet, but the house classic "Eggshop B.E.C." is particularly enticing: a sunny-side up egg with a broken yolk, Shelburne cheddar cheese from Vermont, Schaller & Weber Black Forest bacon and two knockout condiments: tomato jam and pickled jalapeño.

Related: 6 Questions with the Man Who Wants to Reinvent the Egg Sandwich

The French Way to the Perfect Breakfast Sandwich

Burrata Grilled Cheese Should Be the End of the Grilled Cheese Discussion