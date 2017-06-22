Rice Noodles with Mustard Greens and Wild Mushrooms That Dream of Spring

Dimes is a little slice of happy, healthy, heaven in Chinatown founded by friends Sabrina de Sousa and Alissa Wagner in September of 2013. Dimes specializes in seasonal organic food that’s good for your mind and bod, as well as a housemade line of 100% organic apothecary products including lip balm, rosewater spray, and salt scrub. Stay tuned to fwx.com each Monday for a new tasty and filling bowl recipe.

One of the things I love most about creating bowls is that there are very few rules to follow. The versatility of vegetables means that there's a lot of room to play with what you have on hand, improvising, unchoreographed. That said, I have many staple ingredients that I have fallen in love with over the years that I continue to rely on. One of these now staples hit me square in the face when I was shopping in a local supermarket. Ubiquitous in Chinatown—the home of Dimes—rice noodles of all shapes and sizes line the aisle of every corner store and supermarket. This quick-cooking noodle is so versatile that it seems like it could pair with millions of combinations sauces, proteins and veggies. I especially love to use them chilled all year round. This next recipe has a bright, clean spirit that dreams of spring while still embracing the season with peppery mustard greens and wild mushrooms. I could spend hours in our neighborhood scouting unique and beautiful ingredients, endlessly updating my noodle bowls with every new find. Thank you, Chinatown, for your endless inspiration!

Rice Noodles with Edamame, Mustard Greens, Wild Mushrooms and Hijiki with Ginger-Plum Dressing

Ingredients

1/4 cup dried hijiki seaweed

8 ounces vermicelli rice noodles

4 cups water

1 bunch scallions, white bulbs removed

4 cups oyster mushrooms (or seasonal mushroom of your choice) pulled into bite-sized pieces

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup salted water

4 cups mustard greens, torn into bite-sized pieces

1 cup shelled, frozen edamame beans, defrosted

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Plum vinaigrette to taste (see recipe)

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

Method

1. Place hijiki in a medium bowl and cover with cold water. Let soak until soft, about 30 minutes. Drain and gently squeeze out excess water. Set aside.

2. Place noodles in a large bowl.

3. Bring 4 cups water to a boil and pour over noodles. Let noodles soak in the hot water until tender. Drain and rinse noodles under cool water to stop the cooking process. Place in fridge to chill.

4. Heat vegetable oil over high heat in a large sauté pan until very hot. Add scallion and cook until soft, charred and just blackened. Season with salt and transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

5. Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a large sauté pan. Add mushrooms and sauté until golden brown and crispy. Season with salt and black pepper to taste.

6. Bring 1/4 cup water to a boil in a large sauté pan. Add mustard greens and cover, cooking until wilted, about 3 minutes. Remove from pan and gently squeeze out excess water.

7. Divide chilled noodles and vegetables between 4 bowls. Garnish with sesame seeds and drizzle with plum vinaigrette to taste.

Ginger-Plum Dressing

2 red or black plums—halved, pitted and chopped

3/4 cups water

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 tablespoon ground ginger

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

4 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

1. Bring plums and water to a boil in a small saucepan. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until plums are very, very soft. Mash with back of wooden spoon.

2. Pour plum mixture through fine mesh strainer into a small bowl, pushing gently on the pulp for the best yield. Discard solids and let cool.

3. Add orange juice, ginger, oil and balsamic vinegar. Whisk until thoroughly combined.

4. Season with salt and black pepper to taste.

