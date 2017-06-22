Snap a Rice Krispies Treat Photo And Make a Child's Day

This is the season of giving, but we’ve got to admit that indulging feels pretty good too. Luckily there’s a way you can do both, assuming you’re a fan of Rice Krispies treats (and who isn’t?). In partnership with Toys for Tots, the cereal brand has launched the hashtag #Treats4Toys and is encouraging Instagram and Twitter users to post photos of their own Rice Krispies creations. Why? For every hashtagged photo, Rice Krispies will donate a toy to a child in need. It’s deliciously simple.

To kick off this drive, Rice Krispies brought on a renowned expert on treat-making, the sculpture-savvy Jessica Siskin AKA Misterkrisp, to build a window display entirely out of the famous gooey goodies which can currently be seen through Monday at 225 E 57th Street in New York City.

Phoebe Melnick

Misterkrisp’s snackable artwork has found a big audience on Instagram, including many food-inspired works, emojis treats, and even celebrity portraits. She also takes custom orders, so get ready to have your marshmallowy dreams come true.

Misterkrisp walked me through making a giant Santa-hatted emoji treat (it’s like eating your emotions, but different). The recipe, of course, is super simple: butter, marshmallows, Rice Krispies and gel food coloring to tint it whatever shade necessary. Finish it off with some icing and you can make a showstopping holiday centerpiece that will also turn into perfect drunk food after too many eggnogs.

If you decide to try your hand at your own design, Misterkrisp suggests dousing those hands down with cooking spray to make handling the sticky mixture a bit easier. Also, work fast: the treats are less malleable the cooler they get. Finally, you can freeze your creation and pull it out the next day or just leave it out to enjoy for a day or so. (Given how delicious Rice Krispies Treats are, it probably won’t last that long anyway.)

So whip up a batch of treats, take a selfie with them or, if you prefer, perfectly stage them in a natural light studio to shoot with your DSLR. The important thing is to post a sweet photo by January 1st and hashtag it #Treats4Toys. It’s the easiest way to make a child’s day this holiday season and—bonus—you get to eat some Rice Krispies treats. I mean, Rice Krispies are filled with air, and marshmallows are mostly air, so Rice Krispies treats are essentially just breathing. Which you need to do. To live.