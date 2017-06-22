A Restaurant Thinks a 50 Percent Discount Can Help Bring Peace to Israel

The ongoing conflict in Israel is a complex problem, but one restaurant believes there might be a simple solution. Humus Bar, located near the Israeli city of Netanya, is hoping to ease tensions between Jews and Arabs one meal at a time by offering 50 percent off hummus at tables where members of the two cultural groups sit together.

The restaurant announced the deal in a Facebook post last week. “Scared of Arabs? Scared of Jews?” the Hebrew-language post translates to. “By us we don’t have Arabs! But we also don’t have Jews… By us we’ve got human beings!”

Manager Kobi Tzafrir told The Times of Israel his restaurant has consistently seen people taking advantage of the offer ever since it was posted and that most people have responded positively to the sentiment. “If there’s anything that can bring together these peoples, it’s hummus,” he said.

Sure, suggesting that simply eating together can bridge such a notorious divide is a bit naïve and probably does more to promote the restaurant than to actually promote peace, but it’s not a terrible sentiment. And people on Facebook seemed to get behind the idea, giving the post over 5,000 likes and 1,000 shares. Though Facebook has its own way of avoiding conflict: There’s still no “dislike” button.

