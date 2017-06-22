Restaurant Owner Attacks Customer’s Door After Reading Bad Review

What started as a relatively tame war of words between a restaurant owner in China and one of his customers resulted in a real life altercation with the owner finding the customer’s apartment, attacking his front door and ripping off the knob. This is why you have to be careful when filling out your online profiles.

According to The Shanghaiist, the incident started when the customer in question left the following unhappy review about the restaurant online: “The taste was really bad!” the customer wrote. “I ordered noodles, but I'll absolutely never order them a second time! What's more, this restaurant doesn't even have a physical store, do you have a hygiene permit? I doubt it. Also, the picture he took of his lobby clearly doesn't match up with the picture of the shop.”

Sure, the reviewer resorted to a bit of speculation, but in general, it’s certainly not the harshest I’ve ever read.

Still, the owner was not pleased, responding, “Please correct and rewrite your comment, thank you. Our store's credentials are legitimate and our store has been around for some time. The shop you can come look at yourself, if you don't think the taste is good, you don't have to order it, we don't want to trick you out of your money, it's difficult to cater for all tastes.”

Despite seeming relatively civil – and, might I point out, including a “thank you” – either the anger got lost in translation or something pushed the restaurant owner over the edge because allegedly, photo evidence shows that the owner put some serious dents in the customer’s door after taking this online spat directly to the reviewer’s house.

It’s a reminder that when you leave a negative review online, it can affect real people. And sometimes those people will hunt you down and attack your door.