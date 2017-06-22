This Restaurant Hates Your Ugly Birthday Cake So Much, They’re Shaming You on Instagram

We all have memories of birthday dinners at chain restaurants, completed with the huge sheet cake we’d carried in with us. Maybe your mom made the cake, maybe you picked it up at Costco, but it’s certainly not from the restaurant where you are eating.

Turns out, these cakes are not always welcome. In fact, Neal McCarthy, co-owner and general manager of Atlanta restaurant Miller Union, is so annoyed at the trend he’s created an private Instagram account on which to mock the offensive cakes. "These people sought out a nice restaurant, yet they undermine it by bringing in the world's most hideous cakes!” he was quoted in an interview with New York Times .

We get it. But the mocking would be so much fun if you would make it public so we can share in the shaming.

Bringing in a cake to a restaurant is a popular choice because it offers a dessert option without the expense of ordering cake at restaurant prices. And, if it’s your own cake, you can even enjoy seconds. However, it’s unpopular with restaurant owners for very much the same reason, and many charge a “cakeage” fee. Cakeage fee covers costs such as the staff’s time to plate and wash dishes from your dessert, a fair charge if you are not buying your dessert at the restaurant at which you are eating it.

Still, restaurants wonder why one would go through the effort of having an occasion at a nice restaurant and then ruin the experience by bringing in their own tacky cake for dessert. Maybe because Grandma’s cake is just better? But we won’t go there.