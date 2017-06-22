Restaurant Charges Women 79 Cents on the Dollar to Support Equal Pay

Today is Equal Pay Day – a day meant to raise awareness of the pay disparity between men and women. According to the National Committee on Equal Pay, the date was chosen because it “symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year.” Currently, studies have shown that women make just 79 cents for every dollar their male counterparts earn – meaning women have to work an extra 102 days just to make an equal wage.

To show their support for this year’s Equal Pay Day, a chain of bakeries in New Hampshire called The Works has taken a unique approach to showing the financial discrepancies between men and women. Today, in each of The Works’ three locations, females will be charged only 79 percent of the regular prices. Males, on the other hand, will still have to pay full price.

“In terms of highlighting the issue, I think it’s a relatively inexpensive way to do that. It’s kind of a clever way, I think,” Don Brueggemann, manager at one of The Works locations, told New Hampshire Public Radio. “It brings it right to the fore in a way just the statistic does not.”