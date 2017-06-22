This Restaurant Banned Anyone Who Smells Like Marijuana

If toking up and eating out is your style, a Japanese restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina, has a message for you – and it’s posted on their front door: “Marijuana smell not allowed.”

The marijuana smell ban is just one of the rules listed as you enter Kabuto Japanese Steak House and Sushi Bar. The sign also warns, “Take your hoodie down. Pull your pants up. Finish your phone conversation” – a list that has led some to label the sign as potentially racially-insensitive.

But owner Martin Tanaka says his customers appreciate the new rules. “It's actually the best response we've ever had,” he told WSOC-TV. Since the restaurant has hibachi-style seating, Tanaka said customers, including families, regularly share tables with each other. And he said he had to confront customers over the smell of marijuana as recently as last week. “We have to turn them out because we don't like that in our establishment,” he said.

As for being the sign being racially motivated, Tanaka says he’s had to talk to people of all sorts of races for breaking the rules. It raises the question, why are so many stoners going to this restaurant? Is hibachi that much more exciting when your high? Seems like onion volcanoes should be pretty cool all on their own.