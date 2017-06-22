Repurpose that Muffin Tin to Make the Perfect Apple Pie

For me, there are few things better than warm apple pie and vanilla ice cream. It’s the perfect comfort food. This version allows guests to have their own individual pies. And let’s be honest, when it comes to pie, sharing is hard. This solves that issue.

Muffin Tin Apple Pies

Makes 6 pies in a Texas muffin pan

Pastry dough

2½ cups flour

1 tsp. salt

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 sticks frozen butter (1 cup)

10 Tbsp. ice-cold water

Filling

6 large Granny Smith apples

1 Tbsp. butter, plus more for greasing

1 tsp. cinnamon

2 Tbsp. maple sugar (or brown sugar)

1 egg, beaten

Coarse sugar, for sprinkling

In a food processor, pulse the flour, salt and brown sugar several times. Cut the frozen butter into 8 pieces, add it to the flour mixture, and pulse until the butter is combined and the mixture is the consistency of coarse bread crumbs.

With the food processor on low, add the water 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough comes together.

Place the dough on a floured surface, knead a few times and form it into a ball. Cut the dough in half, flatten it into two disks, wrap them in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes (or overnight).

While the dough is chilling, peel the apples and cut them into ½-inch dice. In a pan on medium heat, melt 1 tablespoon of butter. Add the apples, cinnamon and sugar and toss to combine.

Cook for 6 to 8 minutes, until the apples are still firm, but can be just pierced with a fork. Set the apples aside to cool slightly.

Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease a muffin tin liberally with butter.

Place the chilled dough on a well-floured surface and roll it out to about ¼-inch thickness, and set it aside. Repeat with the second piece of dough.

Cut out 6 circles of dough to fit the muffin tins, then press each one evenly into the tin to fill the base and line the sides; the dough should be even with the top of the tin.

Cut the dough for the top crusts (I find a drinking glass works as a size gauge), and cut a small opening in each.

Fill the pies to the brim with apples.

Use a finger to lightly moisten the edges of the top crusts and bottom crusts with the beaten egg wash to help the pies stay together.

Place the top crusts on—egg wash side down—and press each down gently to connect with the bottom crusts. Brush the tops of the pies with egg wash, and sprinkle with coarse sugar.

Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until the crusts are nice and golden. Allow the pies to cool for 10 minutes before removing them from the muffin tin.

Serve with vanilla ice cream.

