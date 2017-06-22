Relaunched Jolt Energy Gum Hopes to Bring Caffeinated Gum to the Mainstream

If you find yourself in need of both a midday pick-me-up and a bit of early 2000s nostalgia, the relaunch of Jolt Energy Gum might be just what you’re looking for.

Many of us remember Jolt from its original ‘80s incarnation as a cola that was marketed almost entirely around its caffeine content—billed as being twice the amount of normal sodas.

Despite never competing against Coke or Pepsi, the Jolt brand had enough name recognition that, in 2003, a company called GumRunners licensed the name for a brand of caffeinated gum. Unfortunately, caffeinated gum never quite gained acceptance—even resulting in an FDA investigation.

But Candy Treasures is hoping there might still be some life in the caffeinated gum market, as it is reinventing Jolt Energy Gum as a product aimed at professionals who might not want to down a pot of coffee—especially people like teachers, drivers and police officers, who don’t have a lot of time for multiple bathroom breaks.

Jolt Energy Gum now has new packaging and a new taste with a softer texture and longer-lasting flavor. It also has the added boost of B vitamins to complement your caffeine and guarana high. The brand is also encouraging people to “choose your boost,” reminding customers that one piece of gum is equal to a regular cola. Or, if you want to go full “energy shot,” why not pop five pieces?

If you hate the taste of coffee but feel like popping NoDoz is a bit sleazy, it might just be the product for you.

Related: Laziest Idea in Television History Finally Turns to Food

Put Down the French Fries if You Want to Make Babies

Is Lying to Children Really the Best Way to Get Them to Eat Healthy Food