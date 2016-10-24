Rejected M&M's Flavors

M&M's has certainly taken some flavorful risks—a few calculated, (coffee, pumpkin spice and now caramel filling) and a few out of left field (spicy chili, butterscotch and candy corn). But just as Thomas Edison famously needed a few hundred tries before inventing the lightbulb, I'm pretty sure the Mars Inc. R&D team pitched a few flops to focus groups.

Sure, caramel seems like a natural choice now, but it took M&M's nearly two years to get them into our hands. What rejected flavors could they have possibly been considering? While we may never be privy to any of the closely guarded trade secrets and confidential innovations of America's favorite bite-sized candy company, there's no doubt some awful ideas like these were probably tossed in the wastebasket.

1 of 10

Kale M&M's

Antioxidizes in your mouth, not in your hand.

2 of 10

Pepperoni Pizza M&M's

I mean, who doesn't love pizza??

3 of 10

Cool Ranch M&M's

The greatest chip flavor of all time, now in convenient candy form!

4 of 10

Squid Ink M&M's

And you thought the dark chocolate flavor was sophisticated!

5 of 10

Guacamole M&M's

Great for dippin'!

6 of 10

LaCroix M&M's

You know you want it.

7 of 10

Reclaimed Wood M&M's

Maybe it's time the interior of that candy shell got a rustic renovation.

8 of 10

Salt & Vinegar M&M's

Pucker up.

9 of 10

Hex Nut M&M's

For anyone who thinks peanuts are for wimps.

10 of 10

Skittles M&M's

They're everything and nothing you love about either candy.

