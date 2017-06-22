Reinvent Your Boring Taco Night with Something Sweet and Spicy

Thank you to the genius that came up with taco Tuesday—a built-in weekly event to celebrate all things wrapped in a tortilla. While I love the classics, I wanted to mix things up for taco night this week with some crispy, deep-fried chicken tenders, tossed in a honey garlic glaze. They’re perfect when wrapped in a tortilla.

Honey Garlic Chicken Tacos

Makes 10

For the sauce:

8 tablespoons soy sauce

1 1/4 cups honey

4 cloves garlic

2 tablespoons sriracha

2 tablespoons lime

2 tablespoons sesame oil

For the chicken:

3 large chicken breasts

2 cups buttermilk

2 cups flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

Canola oil, for frying

For the slaw:

1 cup red cabbage

1 cup carrots

1/2 cup daikon radish

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoons sesame oil

2 teaspoons rice wine vinegar

For assembly:

10 tortillas

2 red chilies, finely sliced

1 1/2 tablespoons sesame seeds

2 green onions, finely sliced

Lime and cilantro, to serve

Slice your chicken into long tenders, about 1 inch thick, and place them in a freezer bag. Cover the chicken with your buttermilk, and give it a shake to get everything well coated. Place in the fridge overnight.

Heat a saucepan over medium, and pour in your sesame oil. When hot, add your garlic and fry for 30 seconds. Stir in your soy sauce, sriracha, lime juice, and honey, and bring to a simmer. Simmer until the sauce thickens (about 5 minutes), then remove from the heat and set aside.

Using a box grater, grate your cabbage, daikon, and carrots into a large bowl. In a small bowl, mix together your lime, sesame, and rice wine vinegar, and pour over the slaw. Give it a mix and set aside.

Heat 3 inches of canola oil in a large, deep Dutch oven to 350 degrees. Combine your flour and salt in a bowl. Working in batches, dredge your marinated chicken in the flour mixture, and fry for 5-6 minutes, until golden brown and cooked through. Toss the cooked chicken in your honey garlic sauce, and sprinkle over your sesame seeds.

Build your tacos with 2 tablespoons of slaw, a chicken tender, some sliced chilies and green onions, and a sprig of cilantro.

Related: Lobster Breakfast Tacos Will Change the Way You Brunch Forever

7 Classic Stoner Foods to Make at Home

Move Over Fish, Fried Cauliflower Makes the Ultimate Crispy Taco