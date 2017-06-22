Reindeer Will Be Delivering Domino's Pizza in Japan

Rudolph may be known for his shiny red nose guiding Santa to your chimney, but soon he'll be known for dropping off a large pepperoni with a side of cheesy bread on your doorstep.

Domino's Japan plans to enlist the help of reindeer for its winter pizza deliveries. According to a press release, the "delivery action plan" will be used to combat snowy weather conditions, which the four-legged creatures clearly excel in.

Each antlered employee will be fitted with a GPS tracker and what appears to be a mini sled that could fit Santa's belly or a sack full of toys, but instead they've created a customized pizza box holder to ensure your food arrives as hot as a cup of cocoa.

While this sounds like PETA's worst nightmare, Domino's reindeer partner, Research Center of Hokkaido, ensures that the animals are safe and only carrying as much weight as they can handle.

Check out a video of the training sessions below. How much do you tip a reindeer, anyway?